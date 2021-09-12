हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Income Tax returns

Tax refunds worth over Rs 70,120 crore processed till September 6 in FY22: CBDT

Income tax refunds of Rs 16, 753 crore have been issued in 24,70,612 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 53,367 crore have been issued in 1,38,801 cases.

Tax refunds worth over Rs 70,120 crore processed till September 6 in FY22: CBDT

New Delhi: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has refunded over Rs 70,120 crore to more than 26.09 lakh taxpayers between April 1 to September 16, the Income Tax Department of India said on Sunday. 

It further said that the income tax refunds of Rs 16, 753 crore have been issued in 24,70,612 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 53,367 crore have been issued in 1,38,801 cases.

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 70,120 crore to more than 26.09 lakh taxpayers between 1st April 2021 to 6th September 2021. Income tax refunds of Rs. 16,753 crore have been issued in 24,70,612 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs. 53,367 crore have been issued in 1,38,801 cases," Income Tax India tweeted. Also Read: SBI alert! Account holders need to do THIS or they will not be able to avail banking services

Earlier on September 4, the department had said that it has issued income tax refunds of over Rs 67, 401 crore to more than 23.99 lakh taxpayers between April 1 to August 16. Also Read: IBM entry-level jobs in India: Check vacancies for fresh graduates, eligibility, job description

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Income Tax returnsCorporate Tax ReturnsitrIncome Tax department
Next
Story

Inflation set to bite common man again! CNG, piped cooking gas price could get expensive by 10-11%

Must Watch

PT17M16S

Mumbai: When will Mumbai gang rape victim get justice ?