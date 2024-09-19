Thailand To Introduce Rs 750 Tourism Tax: Details Revealed

New Delhi: The new tourism minister of Thailand, Sorawong Thienthong is considering reintroducing a 300 baht (Rs 750) tourism tax, as per Business Standard report. The tax was initially approved by the Thai cabinet in 2021 but was put on hold by the previous administration under Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin due to resistance from the private sector.

This decision follows Sorawong's recent pledge, made after he took office on September 16, 2024, to boost Thailand's tourism revenue to at least 3 trillion baht this year.

"I believe the collection of tourism fees benefits the tourism industry since the revenue can be used for the development of infrastructure and attractions, as well as to ensure tourist safety," The report quoted Sorawong as saying that while this is a possibility, more time is needed to evaluate it thoroughly before making a decision.

How is Thailand's tourism tax structured?

Thailand's tourism tax is structured as follows: air travelers are charged 300 baht (approximately Rs 750), while those entering by land or sea pay 150 baht (around Rs 380).

Those exempted from paying Thailand's tourism tax include:

- Children under the age of two

- Transit passengers

- Diplomatic passport holders

- Individuals with work permits

What are some other countries that impose a tourism tax?

Many popular cities and countries around the world charge a tourism tax. Here are a few examples://

- Edinburgh and Barcelona: Charge a regional tax and a city surcharge, which can be up to several euros per night.

- Paris: The tax is based on the type of accommodation and its star rating, with higher fees for luxury hotels.

- Venice: Has a fee that varies depending on the location and type of accommodation.

- Austria: Implements a nightly accommodation tax, which differs by province.

- Belgium: Has a tourist tax that varies by city and the hotel's size or rating, with Brussels charging up to around €7.50 (approximately Rs 702) per room.

- Bhutan: Charges visitors a daily fee of $100 (around Rs 8,395) to limit the number of tourists and preserve its environment and cultural heritage, with this fee expected to remain until at least 2027.