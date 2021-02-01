Union Budget 2021 allocates Rs 64,180 crore for ‘Aatma Nirbhar Health Yojana’

NEW DELHI: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday (February 1, 2021) launched the ‘Aatma Nirbhar Health Yojana’ with an outlay of 64,180 crores. "The government will set up 15 health emergency centres. It will strengthen the National Center for Disease Control," the Finance Minister said while presenting the Union Budget 2021.

In May 2020, the government announced the 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' package to sustain the recovery and we rolled out two more Atma Nirbhar packages, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The total support, along with measures taken by the Reserve Bank of India, was estimated to be Rs 27.1 lakh crore, she says.

The FM began her Union Budget speech by praising Indians for their discipline during pandemic-induced lockdowns since last year. She said that no one could have predicted the upcoming health crisis when the last Budget was presented.

“Budget 2021 proposals rest on six pillars – health and well-being, physical and financial capital and infrastructure, inclusive development for aspirational India, reinvigorating human capital, innovation and research and development, minimum government and maximum governance,’’ the Finance Minister said.

The FM also allocated Rs 35,000 crore for vaccines and proposed a capital expenditure outlay of Rs 5.54 lakh crore in 2021-’22, over than 34% higher than the revised estimate of last financial year.

Finance Minister proposes a capital expenditure outlay of Rs 5.54 lakh crore in 2021-’22, over 34% higher than the revised estimate of last financial year. She added that the Urban Jal Jeevan Mission to be launched and implemented over 5 years with an outlay of Rs 2.87 lakh crore.

Finance Minister announced setting up of a Development Finance Institution for infrastructure projects with an outlay of Rs 20, 000 crore.

Live TV