James Wilson

Union Budget 2022: Meet James Wilson, the man who created India's first-ever Budget

Wilson first came to India on November 28, 1859, and he introduced the first Budget of India in 1860.

Union Budget 2022: Meet James Wilson, the man who created India&#039;s first-ever Budget

New Delhi: While everyone is eager to know what Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has in her kitty as she is all set to present the Union Budget 2022 on February 1, we are today going to shed light upon James Wilson, the man who created India's first-ever Budget.

Born in Hawick, a small border town in Scotland in 1805, Wilson first came to India on November 28, 1859, and he was appointed finance member in Viceroy Lord Canning's council in undivided India and the British government ruling India then was reeling under a huge financial crisis. He introduced the first Budget of India in 1860.

Wilson also introduced the income tax act which was vehemently opposed by Zamindars and therefore, it gave birth to a huge controversy. In terms of ideology, he was a liberal and strong proponent of the policy of laissez-faire. Wilson was also seen as someone with a deep knowledge of how the market worked.

"He [Wilson] introduced for the first time in India a financial budget framed upon the English model – inspired the public mind with fresh confidence – brought together the threads of finance which had been broken and scattered by a military and political convulsion – stimulated the operations of the Military Finance Commission to review the numerous branches of civil expenditure – reviewed the existing system of audit and account – besides discharging the multifarious duties devolving on a finance minister and a member of the general government,” Sabyashachi Bhattacharya quotes Wilson's understudy and later successor, Sir Richard Temple, in the book 'Financial Foundations of the British Raj.

Wilson was also known for making the Standard Chartered bank. He was also the founder of a well-known magazine named The Economist.

Tags:
James WilsonBudget 2022Budget 2022-23Union Budget 2022Nirmala SitharamanUnion Budget 2021-22Budget classroom
