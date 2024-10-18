Who Will Execute Ratan Tata’s Will? Four Trusted Individuals Appointed – Full Details Inside

New Delhi: Ratan Tata, one of India’s most respected business leaders had appointed lawyer Darius Khambata and his close friend Mehli Mistry as executors of his well, as per an ET report. Tata’s half-sisters, Shireen and Deanna Jejeebhoy have also been named in the will. While the information was shared by unnamed executives familiar with the matter, Zee News could not independently verify the details.

After Ratan Tata's passing, his half-brother, Noel Tata took over as chairman of Tata Trusts. At the time of his death, Ratan Tata owned a 0.83 per cent stake in Tata Sons and had a net worth of Rs 7,900 crore, as per the Hurun India Rich List 2024. Known for his philanthropy, Ratan Tata had always pledged to contribute a large part of his wealth to charitable endeavours.

A significant portion of Ratan Tata's wealth—around 75 per cent—was linked to his shares in Tata Sons. Beyond these shares, he had invested in nearly two dozen companies, such as Ola, Paytm, FirstCry, BlueStone, and Urban Company, though he gradually exited some of these ventures. He also owned a home in Colaba, Mumbai, and a holiday retreat in Alibaug.

An overview of the executors of Ratan Tata's will

Who is Ratan Tata's close associate Mehli Mistry?

Mehli Mistry is a longtime friend and confidant of Ratan Tata. He serves as a trustee on the boards of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust. Together, these trusts control about 52 per cent of Tata Sons while Tata Trusts overall hold 66 per cent of the company. Tata Sons’ stake in the group’s listed companies is valued at an estimated Rs 16.71 trillion.

Who are Ratan Tata's half-sisters?

Ratan Tata’s half-sisters, Deanna and Shireen Jejeebhoy are the daughters of his mother, Soonoo, from her second marriage to Sir Jamsetjee Jejeebhoy. Tata was very close to both sisters. Deanna Jejeebhoy even served as a trustee on the Ratan Tata Trust’s board in the 1990s and early 2000s, according to reports.

Who is the lawyer connected to Ratan Tata's will?

Darius Khambata, a well-known lawyer, played a key role in helping Ratan Tata draft his will. He recently returned as a trustee at Tata’s two primary trusts after a nearly seven-year absence due to professional obligations, according to reports.