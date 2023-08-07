trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2645719
AILET 2024

AILET 2024 Exam Registration Begins Today At nationallawuniversitydelhi.in- Steps To Register Here

AILET 2024 Exam: According to the official notice, the registrations for the law entrance test from today, August 7, 2023 for BA, LLM and Ph.D. programme, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 11:42 AM IST|Source: Bureau

AILET 2024: The National Law University, NLU, will begin accepting applications for the All India Law Entrance Test, AILET 2024, today, August 7, 2023. Candidates who meet the eligibility requirements can register for the exam at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.
According to the official announcement, the exam will be held on December 10, 2023 in a single shift from 11 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.

The application deadline is not specified, however it will be in the third week of November 2023. The exam will last one hour and thirty minutes. The BA LLB and LLM will be worth a total of 150 points.

AILET 2024: Steps to register here


  • Visit the official website at nludelhi.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the 'Register' tab.
  • You will be redirected to the AILET 2024 registration page.
  • Register yourself and fill out the application form.
  • Upload the required documents and pay the application fee.

Applicants from unreserved categories must pay Rs.3,500, while applicants from SC, ST, and PWD categories must pay Rs.1,500.

