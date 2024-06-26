AP ECET Counselling 2024 Registration Link Active At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

AP ECET 2024: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) Counselling registration is now open at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, or JNTU. Those who passed the test and received a rank will need to register themselves. Up until June 30th, they can complete the counselling form on the official website, ecet-sche.aptonline.in/ECET/.

AP ECET 2024 rank card, hall ticket, marks memo (diploma or degree), provisional diploma certificate or degree certificate, and proof of date of birth (SSC or equivalent memo) are some of the documents required for counselling.

The results of the AP ECET 2024 exam were announced on May 30, 2024, following the exam on May 8. State colleges and universities will use AP ECET scores for lateral entry admission to second-year engineering, pharmacy, and architecture programmes.

AP ECET 2024: Steps to download here

1. Visit ecet-sche.aptonline.in/ECET/, the official website for AP ECET counselling.

2. Select the 'Candidate registration' link on the homepage.

3. Enter your date of birth and hall ticket number in the following step and press submit.

4. Complete the application and attach the necessary files.

5. Review the form and pay the fee.

6. Download, submit, and print it out for your records.

The application fee for candidates from the OC and BC categories is Rs 1,200. Candidates who are SC or ST must submit Rs 600.