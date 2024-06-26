Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2760675
NewsEducation
AP ECET COUNSELLING 2024

AP ECET Counselling 2024 Registration Link Active At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

AP ECET Counselling 2024: Candidates who are concerned may register by June 30 at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2024, 01:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

AP ECET Counselling 2024 Registration Link Active At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

AP ECET 2024: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) Counselling registration is now open at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, or JNTU. Those who passed the test and received a rank will need to register themselves. Up until June 30th, they can complete the counselling form on the official website, ecet-sche.aptonline.in/ECET/.

AP ECET 2024 rank card, hall ticket, marks memo (diploma or degree), provisional diploma certificate or degree certificate, and proof of date of birth (SSC or equivalent memo) are some of the documents required for counselling.

The results of the AP ECET 2024 exam were announced on May 30, 2024, following the exam on May 8. State colleges and universities will use AP ECET scores for lateral entry admission to second-year engineering, pharmacy, and architecture programmes.

AP ECET 2024: Steps to download here

1. Visit ecet-sche.aptonline.in/ECET/, the official website for AP ECET counselling.

2. Select the 'Candidate registration' link on the homepage.

3. Enter your date of birth and hall ticket number in the following step and press submit.

4. Complete the application and attach the necessary files.

5. Review the form and pay the fee.

6. Download, submit, and print it out for your records.

The application fee for candidates from the OC and BC categories is Rs 1,200. Candidates who are SC or ST must submit Rs 600.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

NA
Was the NEET paper leaked from Jharkhand?
DNA
Is there only politics on water in Delhi?
DNA
Why is Tilak banned in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir?
DNA Video
DNA: Indians' funds in Swiss banks decline 70%
DNA Video
DNA: Why CM Kejriwal's release put on hold?
DNA Video
DNA: Amravati becomes suicide capital!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Hindu Chapter' in schools and colleges!
DNA Video
DNA: UP Police 'trapped'?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi's 'action plan' on paper leak
DNA Video
DNA: How Kenya plans to get rid of Indian Crows?