CBSE Scraps Division, Distinction Criteria For Board Exams

CBSE Board Exams 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will not give any division or distinction to students in the class 10, 12 board exams. CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj announced the decision in an official statement. The statement also stated that the decision to select the best five subjects for calculating students' grades will be made completely by the admitting college.

The official notice further states that," If a candidate has offered more than five subjects, the decision to determine the best five subjects may be taken by the admitting institution or employer. Further, it is informed that the Board does not calculate/declare/ inform percentage of marks. If the percentage of marks is required for higher education or in employment the calculation if any, may be done by admitting institution or employer."

The board had announced that the tests for pupils in grades 10 and 12 would begin on February 15.