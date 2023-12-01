trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2693978
CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY

Calcutta University 2nd Semester 2023: BA, BCom, BSc Courses Result Released At wbresults.nic.in- Direct Link, Steps To Check Here

 CU Result 2023 Release Calcutta University (CU)  2nd Semester Results for UG B.A, B.Sc, and B.Com Programs in 2023 check and download here

Reported By: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 01:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
CU Result 2023 Declared: Calcutta College Rewa has recently announced the first results for various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses such as B.A, B.Sc, and B.Com. The Calcutta College Result 2023 is now available online on the official website wbresults.nic.in. Students who appeared in these examinations can easily access and download their results PDF using the direct link provided below. To check the wbresults.nic.in result 2023, students need to enter their roll number.

Calcutta College CU Results 2023
In the latest development, Calcutta College has released the results for the second semester of various UG programs. Students can view their Calcutta College Results 2023 on the official examination portal of the College.

CU Results 2023: Steps to download here

As the eagerly awaited Calcutta College results for 2023 are now available, candidates are encouraged to swiftly access their UG semester results for courses such as B.A, B.Sc, B.Com, and various other examinations. The process is seamless and can be effortlessly completed through the official university website. Follow the outlined steps below to successfully download the CU result PDF for 2023.

Step 1: Navigate to the official results portal at results-wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Select your respective course from the options provided

Step 3: Input your roll number and complete the manual captcha verification, then click on 'Show result'

Step 4: Carefully review the displayed results and proceed to download your result for future reference.

