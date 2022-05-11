हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CBSE Term 2 Board Exams 2022

CBSE Class 12 Marketing exam tomorrow, direct link to sample paper, marking scheme here

CBSE Class 12 Marketing exam will begin at 10:30 am and end at 12 pm tomorrow (May 12). 

Representational image

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 Marketing exam on Thursday (May 12). 

CBSE Class 12 Marketing exam will begin at 10:30 am and end at 12 pm. Class 12 students must note that the Class 12 Marketing paper will be held for total 30 marks.

Direct link to CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Marketing Sample Paper HERE

Direct link to CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Marketing Paper Marking Scheme Sample HERE

CBSE Class 12 Marketing exam: Paper pattern 

Class 12 Marketing question paper is divided into three sections- Section A, Section B and Section C.

Section A

You can score a total of five marks from this section. It will have a total of 6 questions on Employability Skills. Questions 1 to 4 are one-mark questions, out of which any three are to be attempted. While Questions numbers 5 and 6 are of two marks each and any one question has to be attempted. 

Section B

Section B will be of 17 marks and has 16 questions on Subject-specific Skills. Questions 7 to 13 are one-mark questions, attempt any five. In case of Question numbers 14 to 18, they are two marks questions, attempt any three. Meanwhile, Questions 19 to 22 are three marks questions, students have to attempt any two questions. 

Section C 

Students can gain 8 marks from the last section. It will have three competency-based questions. Questions numbers 23 to 25 will be of four marks questions and students have to attempt any two questions.

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 examinations began on April 26, 2022, and will continue till June 15, 2022.

