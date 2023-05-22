COHSEM Manipur Board HSE 12th Result 2023 Declared On manresults.nic.in, Direct Link To Download Scorecards Here

COHSEM Manipur Board 12th HSE Result 2023 Declared: Council of Higher Secondary Education, manipur (COHSEM) has declared the Manipur 12th Result 2023. Students can now check and download their Class 12 results on the official websites - cohsem.nic.in, manresults.nic.in following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below.

Here's How To Download Manipur Board 12th HSE Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official websites - cohsem.nic.in, manresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads - "Higher Secondary Examination 2023"

Step 3: In the newly opened tab, entre your roll number

Step 4: Click on "Submit" and your Manipur Board 12th HSE Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your Manipur 12th Resul 2023 and take printout for future reference

From the Science stream, Ria Thokchom secured the top spot with 491 marks, Pushpa Naorem achieved the first rank in Arts stream with 475 marks and Rajbrinda Naorem got first rank in Commerce with 445 marks.

A total of 36,717 students appeared for the examinations which included 18,336. Of the total 36,717 students, the Science stream had 24,513 students followed by the Arts stream with 11,391 students and Commerce stream with 813 students. The Manipur Class 12th board exams were conducted from February 23 to April 1, 2023. The COHSEM HSE exam was conducted from 10 am to 1 pm