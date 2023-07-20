trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2638156
NewsEducation
NTA

CUET PG Result 2023: NTA Declares Results On cuet.nta.nic.in, Here's How To Check

CUET PG Result 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) published the CUET-PG Result 2023 on its official website cuet.nta.nic.in at around 10 pm.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 10:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

CUET PG Result 2023: NTA Declares Results On cuet.nta.nic.in, Here's How To Check CUET PG Result 2023: NTA Declares Results On cuet.nta.nic.in, Here's How To Check

CUET PG Result 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday declared the CUET-PG Result 2023. The Agency published the CUET-PG Result 2023 on its official website cuet.nta.nic.in at around 10 pm.

"CUET-PG results are now available at https://cuet.nta.nic.in. The results of candidates have also been shared with the Universities where the candidates had applied. Candidates are advised to be in touch with the respective universities and Institutions for further details," the NTA said in a tweet.


cre Trending Stories

UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagdesh Kumar on Thursday had said that the NTA is preparing to release the CUET-PG scorecards by tonight or by tomorrow.

CUET PG Result 2023: Here's How To Check Results

  • Visit CUET's official website -- cuet.nta.nic.in.
     
  • Click on the "CUET PG Result 2023" link on the website's homepage.
     
  • Enter your roll number, DOB, and application number on the login page.
     
  • Click the "Check Result" button.
     
  • Your CUET-PG Result 2023 will be displayed on your mobile/desktop screen.

CUET PG Result 2023: Check Provisional Answer Key

The National Testing Agency conducted Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET-PG) from June 5-12, 2023.

This year, more than 30 central universities participated in the common entrance exam for postgraduate admissions. 

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest