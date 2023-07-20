CUET PG Result 2023: NTA Declares Results On cuet.nta.nic.in, Here's How To Check

CUET PG Result 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday declared the CUET-PG Result 2023. The Agency published the CUET-PG Result 2023 on its official website cuet.nta.nic.in at around 10 pm.

"CUET-PG results are now available at https://cuet.nta.nic.in. The results of candidates have also been shared with the Universities where the candidates had applied. Candidates are advised to be in touch with the respective universities and Institutions for further details," the NTA said in a tweet.

UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagdesh Kumar on Thursday had said that the NTA is preparing to release the CUET-PG scorecards by tonight or by tomorrow.

CUET-PG: NTA is aiming to announce CUET-PG results either tonight or tomorrow morning. Please visit the NTA website for updates. pic.twitter.com/M1c8OpOtsy — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) July 20, 2023

CUET PG Result 2023: Here's How To Check Results

Visit CUET's official website -- cuet.nta.nic.in.



Click on the " CUET PG Result 2023 " link on the website's homepage.



" link on the website's homepage. Enter your roll number, DOB, and application number on the login page.



Click the " Check Result " button.



" button. Your CUET-PG Result 2023 will be displayed on your mobile/desktop screen.

The National Testing Agency conducted Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET-PG) from June 5-12, 2023.

This year, more than 30 central universities participated in the common entrance exam for postgraduate admissions.