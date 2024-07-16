CUET UG 2024 Re-exam Admit Card Released At exams.nta.ac.in- Check Direct Link Here
CUET UG 2024 admit card for July 19 re-exam is available on the official website exams.nta.ac.in, scroll down for direct link and other details.
CUET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued admit cards for the CUET UG 2024 re-examination, scheduled for July 19, 2024. Over 1000 students who filed grievances regarding the answer key or exam process will participate in this test. Originally conducted in both pen-and-paper and computer-based modes, the CUET UG re-exam will exclusively be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Candidates can download their CUET 2024 re-exam admit cards from the official CUET UG website at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG.
To access the admit card, students need to log in using their application number and date of birth. Candidates must carry their admit card and a valid ID proof to the examination hall.
CUET UG 2024: Steps to download here
- Visit the official CUET UG website at nta.ac.in.
- Navigate to the CUET UG 2024 Re-Exam admit card link on the homepage.
- Enter your application number and date of birth as required.
- Your admit card will display on the screen.
- Verify the details and proceed to download it.
- Print a copy for your future reference.
CUET UG 2024; direct link here
"Based on these grievances, a re-examination will be conducted for those affected candidates on 19 July 2024, Friday, in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode,” reads the official notification. The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the CUET answer key on July 7 and announced that a re-exam would be held for candidates affected by grievances. Initially, the CUET exam was conducted in Hybrid mode (CBT and Pen & Paper) on various dates in May 2024, accommodating over 13.38 lakh students. The results are anticipated to be published by July 22.
