CUET UG 2024 Re-exam Admit Card Released At exams.nta.ac.in- Check Direct Link Here

CUET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued admit cards for the CUET UG 2024 re-examination, scheduled for July 19, 2024. Over 1000 students who filed grievances regarding the answer key or exam process will participate in this test. Originally conducted in both pen-and-paper and computer-based modes, the CUET UG re-exam will exclusively be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Candidates can download their CUET 2024 re-exam admit cards from the official CUET UG website at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG.

To access the admit card, students need to log in using their application number and date of birth. Candidates must carry their admit card and a valid ID proof to the examination hall.

CUET UG 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official CUET UG website at nta.ac.in.

Navigate to the CUET UG 2024 Re-Exam admit card link on the homepage.

Enter your application number and date of birth as required.

Your admit card will display on the screen.

Verify the details and proceed to download it.

Print a copy for your future reference.

"Based on these grievances, a re-examination will be conducted for those affected candidates on 19 July 2024, Friday, in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode,” reads the official notification. The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the CUET answer key on July 7 and announced that a re-exam would be held for candidates affected by grievances. Initially, the CUET exam was conducted in Hybrid mode (CBT and Pen & Paper) on various dates in May 2024, accommodating over 13.38 lakh students. The results are anticipated to be published by July 22.