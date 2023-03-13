GATE 2023 Date, Time: IIT Kanpur GATE Scorecard To Be RELEASED Soon At gate.iitk.ac.in- Check Schedule And Other Details Here

GATE 2023: Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2023 Result will be released this week. The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, will release the results on the GATE website, gate.iitk.ac.in. Applicants should be aware that the link will be activated once the results are announced. According to the IIT Kanpur timetable, the GATE Result will be released this week on March 16, 2023. As a result, the final answer key is expected to be released as well. The final answer key is used to generate the final result. According to the schedule, the institute will issue the GATE 2023 scorecard independently on March 21, 2023.

The cut off is scheduled for release alongside the result. The cut off will be established based on the candidates' cumulative scores, the total number of candidates, and the availability of seats, among other factors.

GATE 2023: Schedule

16 March 2023: GATE 2023 Result

19 March 2023: GATE 2023 Scorecard

GATE 2023: Here's how to check GATE Scorecard

Step 1- Open the GATE 2023 official website and click on the download scorecard link.

Step 2- Login using enrollment ID and password.

Step 3- Click on GATE 2023 score card tab.

Step 4- GATE score card 2023 will be displayed on screen.

Step 5- Click on download link and take a printout of it.

The date for the GATE Result 2023 has already been set, however the timing has not yet been released. According to prior trends, the results will be revealed in the first half of the year. Students who took the exam, on the other hand, are advised to visit the website on a frequent basis.

IIT Kanpur held the GATE Exam 2023 on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023, with 29 papers. The institute released the answer key and response sheet for all papers earlier in February 2023.