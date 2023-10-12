GATE Registration 2024: Last Date To Apply Today At gate2024.iisc.ac.in- Steps To Register Here

GATE 2024 Registration: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) Exam is being administered by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bangalore, and applications are being accepted. The deadline for GATE 2024 registration without a late charge is today, October 12, 2023. Those who have yet to apply are encouraged to do so immediately at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. According to the schedule, the usual online registration/application procedure was supposed to expire on September 29, 2023, however it was later extended to October 5, 2023, and then to October 12, 2023.

GATE 2024 Registration: Steps to apply here

1. Visit the official website-gate2024.iisc.ac.in

2. On the appeared homepage, click on the GATE 2024 application link

3. Fill in the details and apply for GATE exam

4. Pay the fees and submit the form

5. Take a printout for the future references

GATE 2024 admit cards will be available on January 3, 2024, with tests beginning on February 3, 2024. Exams are scheduled for February 3, 4, 10, and 11. Female/SC/ST/PWD applicants must pay Rs.900 per test paper during the regular term and Rs.1,400 during the extended period. All other applicants, including foreign nationals, must pay Rs.1800 per exam paper during the regular time and Rs.2300 during the extended term.