HBSE Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam Dates Released At bseh.org.in- Check Official Schedule Here

HBSE has released the date sheet for Haryana Board Compartment Exam 2023. Based on the latest update, the Board of School Education will conduct the class 10th and 12th HBSE compartment exams 2023 in July. The candidates appearing for the exam can check the date sheet on the official website bseh.org.in. Here we have the steps to check HBSE Haryana Board Compartment Exam Dates 2023.

For the Class 10, 12 Compartment, Additional, Partial/Full Improvement, and Compartment exams, the HBSE date sheet for 2023 has been made public. In light of this, the Class 10 compartment examination will run from July 21 to July 28 in 2023. In contrast, the Class 12 or senior secondary compartment test will only be held on July 20.

Haryana Board Compartment Exam 2023 Date Sheet: How To Check

Step 1: Open the official website bseh.org.in.

Step 2: Once the page opens, go to the Haryana Board Compartment Exam in 2023 from the homepage.

Step 3: The pdf version of the HBSE Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Supplementary Timetable for the year 2023 will appear on your screen.

Step 4: Once the timetable appears, candidates are advised to take a print of the time table.