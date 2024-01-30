HSSC CET Answer Key PDF For Group C Exam Released At hssc.nic.in- Check Direct Link Here

HSSC CET Mains Answer Key 2023 for Group No. 20, 44, and 50 has been officially released by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC). As of January 29, candidates who participated in the exams can access and download the answer key PDF from the official website, hssc.nic.in. The Group C exam, held on January 14, 2024, allows candidates to review the provisional answer key and submit objections if necessary. The objection window will remain open from January 31 to February 2, 2024, until 5 pm. Instructions on accessing the CET answer key are provided below.

HSSC CET Mains Answer Key 2023 Group C: Direct Link

HSSC notified, "The candidates are advised to clearly specify the objection(s) along with Group Number, Date of Examination, Session, Paper Test Code, Set, objection type, question no. and Source of answer with proof relying upon which the objection is raised otherwise objection will not be considered. The objection(s) received within stipulated time period shall be considered by the Commission and decision of the Commission in this regard shall be final and evaluation of the paper shall be done accordingly."

HSSC CET Answer Key 2023: Steps To Download

1. Go to the official website-hssc.nic.in

2. On the appeared homepage, click on the link that reads, "Inviting Objection On Answer Key (Group No.11, 12, 13 19, 24, 28, 35, 46, 51, 52 & 55 Exam Date 14.01.2024)"

3. Login to your dashboard and raise objections

4. Pay the objection fee, as applicable

5. Submit your representation and download it

6. Take a print out for the future references

The HSSC recruitment initiative aims to fill a total of 31,529 vacant Group C positions across various departments, boards, and corporations of the Haryana Government. Candidate selection will be determined by a combination of factors, including experience (2.5% weightage), social-economic parameters, and written exam scores (97.5% weightage).