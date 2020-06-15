ICAI gives students option to opt-out of CA July 2020 exams

New Delhi: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Monday (June 15) made an announcement that the students can opt-out from the CA July 2020 examination amid the current COVID-19 situation.

The ICAI on its official website said, "ICAI is committed to serve even if one student wishes to appear in examination scheduled from 29 July 2020, still considering the prevailing COVID-19 situation and in the interest of mitigating the anxiety and hardships of students, it has been decided to provide an OPT-OUT option to students."

They said the students who have already submitted online examination application for May 2020 Examination cycle shall be allowed to 'OPT-OUT' and carry forward their candidature to next examination ie November 2020 examination cycle.

ICAI stated that the decision came after they received a mixed expression of opinions, views and requests from students, both relating to holding exams as per the schedule issued by the Institute commencing from July 29 or not holding exams in the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation.

"Some students expressed concerns and anxiety on the likelihood of spurt in COVID-19, availability of examination centre, students/centre in containment zone, social distancing and sanitization, availability of transport and accommodation facilities, loss of examination fee already paid and carry forward of exemption in case the student is not able to appear in the July 2020 examination."

"However, a large number of students showed their strong desire to appear in the examination as per the announced schedule," said ICAI.

For the students opting out, the examination fees and exemption, if any, of the particular student will automatically be shifted and carried forward to November 2020 examination cycle and this attempt (May 2020) will be treated as cancelled or not counted.

The student will also be required to apply afresh for November 2020 Examination cycle at the relevant time.

ICAI said, "His/Her Examination fees will be adjusted and differential fees, if any, will only be charged in case he/she has filled the form for May 2020 exams for one group only and in November 2020 exams cycle, he/she opts to appear in both groups, then, he/she will be required to pay the differential fees."

The Insitute said they are making all the required and necessary arrangements for smooth conduct of exams for the students appearing in the May 2020 examination (commencing from July 29) across the globe including strict adherence to the precautions and measures related to COVID–19 which cover thermal scanning, hands’ sanitization, wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing at all times, following Government guidelines, etc for the examinees/centre functionaries during the conduct of Chartered Accountant Examination.

However, the situation of the pandemic will be reviewed according to the COVID cases, MHA guidelines, Centre and State Government directions in the first week of July and status will be intimated to students who have not opted out.

They said the conduct of examinations commencing from July 29 will be strictly dependent upon the then Government’s advisories which may be issued for the area in which a particular Centre is situated and in any such eventuality, the students will be accommodated to the November 2020 examination cycle.

For students seeking a change of examination centre for the exams commencing from July 29, the online facility for seeking a change of examination centre (for the students who have already submitted online examination application for May 2020 Examination cycle) will be available at http://icaiexam.icai.org from 11 AM on June 17 till 11:59 PM on June 20.

The Intermediate (Integrated Professional Course) [IPCE-Old Course] will be extended for one more attempt ie November 2020 Examination cycle.

Procedure for availing OPT-OUT facility:

(a) Submit a declaration online available at https://icaiexam.icai.org from 11 AM on June 17 onwards till 11:59 PM on June 20.

(b) On submitting the declaration, candidature of the student for May 2020 Examination Cycle will be cancelled and he/she will be shifted to next Examination Cycle.

(c) Note that once the option for “Opt-out” is taken, it will be treated as final.

ICAI also advised the candidates to stay in touch with the website of the Institute.