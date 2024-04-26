IIT JAM 2024 Registration Deadline Extended Till April 29 At jam.iitm.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

IIT JAM 2024: The deadline for JAM 2024 admission has been extended. Those interested in studying master's or PhD studies at IITs can apply online until April 29 at jam.iitm.ac.in. JAM 2024 provides chances for a variety of postgraduate degrees, including MSc, MSc (Tech), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-MTech dual degree, and MSc-PhD dual degree.Students must pay an application fee of Rs 750 to participate in the IIT JAM 2024 enrollment process. Students are recommended to fill out the application form carefully because modifications cannot be made after the deadline for submission. Even if they want to take two exam papers, aspirants should not submit two application forms since officials would reject multiple applications.

Students must understand that being on the merit list of any test paper does not guarantee or grant automatic admissions. IIT JAM 2024 admissions would be based on the order of merit and the availability of seats.

IIT JAM 2024: Steps to apply here

Step 1: Go to IIT JAM's official website, jam.iitm.ac.in.

Step 2: From the homepage, navigate to the 'JAM Online Application System'.

Step 3: Enter the relevant information.

Step 4: Upload all required paperwork.

Step 5: Pay the application cost.

Step 6: Click 'Submit'.

Step 7: Review your IIT JAM 2024 application form.

Step 8: Download the confirmation page for future reference.

The first admission list for JAM 2024 will be issued on May 31, and candidates must pay the seat reservation fee by June 4. Candidates who accept their offered seats must pay a seat booking fee online. The fee is Rs 15,000 for General/OBC-NCL/EWS, and Rs 7,500 for SC/ST/PwD categories.