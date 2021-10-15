JEE Advanced 2021 result to be declared today, check jeeadv.ac.in for final answer key

New Delhi: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced result 2021 will be declared on Friday (October 15). Candidates can check the results on jeeadv.ac.in.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will release the results and the final answer key at 10 am. Candidates can access the results using their exam roll number, registration number and date of birth.

The provisional answer key was published by IIT Kharagpur earlier and the students were asked to send feedback till October 11.

JEE Advanced result 2021: How to check

1. Visit the official website on jeeadv.ac.in

2. Click on JEE advanced 2021 result

3. Login using credentials like registration number

4. Submit the details and the result will appear

5. Download and take a printout for future reference

JEE Advanced 2021 was organised in two shifts on October 3, 2021. JEE Advanced is conducted for undergraduate (UG) admission to institutes including Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs). Indian candidates who secure top 2.5 lakh ranks in JEE Main are allowed for the IIT entrance — JEE Advanced

Meanwhile, Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) released the counselling schedule on October 11 and students can check the website for the same. Those who clear JEE Advanced 2021 can appear for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) to get admission to BArch courses in the IITs. After JEE Advanced results are announced, the online registration for candidates who will appear for JEE Advanced 2021 AAT exam will commence from October 22.

