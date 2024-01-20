JEE Mains 2024 Admit Card Likely To Be OUT Today At jeemain.nta.ac.in- Check Steps To Download Here

JEE Main 2024: The JEE Main 2024 admit card is expected to be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today, January 20. The download link for the JEE Main 2024 admit card for session 1 will be accessible on the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in 2024. NTA has specified that the release date for the JEE Main session 1 admit card is three days prior to the exam date. Therefore, for the January 24 exam, the JEE Main admit card 2024 is anticipated to be available for download on January 20.

The exam city slip is already accessible, providing details about the exact locations of the exam centers. The admit cards will contain crucial information like the exam date, shift timing, reporting time, and specific instructions for the exam day. To download these documents, applicants need to use their login details, including the application number and date of birth.

JEE Main Admit Card 2024: Steps To Download Hall Ticket

- Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the JEE Main hall ticket.

- Visit the JEE Main 2024 official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in 2024

- Click on the JEE Main admit card download link

- Enter the application number and password

- The candidate dashboard will appear

- Click on the JEE Main admit card 2024 download link

- Take the print of the NTA JEE Main 2024 hall ticket

JEE Main 2024 Exam Date

The Testing agency will conduct the engineering entrance test between January 24 to February 1, 2024. Drawing from the National Education Policy (NEP), the examination is being conducted in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The results for this session are expected to surface in February, marking the culmination of an examination conducted in 13 languages. It's a computer-based test spanning two shifts - the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the second from 3 pm to 6 pm. For further details, the NTA website remains a comprehensive resource hub.