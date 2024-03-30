Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2024 To Be DECLARED Today At karresults.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Here

Karnataka 1st PUC 2024: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is set to release the results of the Karnataka 1st pre-university certificate (1st PUC) exams for the year 2024 today, March 30. Those who participated in the Karnataka 1st PUC exam 2024 can access their results by visiting the official website at karresults.nic.in. To retrieve their Karnataka 1st PUC result 2024, students will need to input their application number or SATS number along with their date of birth. Alternatively, they can also check their Karnataka Class 11 result 2024 at kseab.karnataka.gov.in, especially if there is a surge in traffic on other platforms.

In order to pass Karnataka's 1st PUC exams, students must attain a minimum of 35% of the total marks in each subject. For those dissatisfied with their marks, there is an option to register for result verification through the official website.

Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2024: Steps To Download

Visit the official website karresults.nic.in.

Navigate to and click on the link labeled "Karnataka PUC 1 Result 2024" on the homepage.

Input your credentials in the ensuing window to access the result.

Upon submission, the results will be showcased.

Download and procure a hard copy of the result for future reference.

The Karnataka 1st PUC result for 2024 will have important details such as the student's name, the name of the board, class designation (1st PUC), parents' names, subjects taken, marks obtained in each subject, total marks, grades achieved, any division attained, and any remarks.

Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2024: Supplementary Exam Details

Students falling short of the minimum marks required to pass Karnataka's 1st PUC exams can opt for the Karnataka 1st PUC supplementary exam 2024. Scheduled to occur from May 20 to May 31, 2024, candidates desiring to partake in the Karnataka 1st PUC supplementary exam 2024 should remit the exam fee by April 20, 2024.

The supplementary exams will be conducted in two shifts: morning and afternoon. The morning session is slated between 10:15 am and 1:30 pm, while the afternoon session is scheduled from 2:15 pm to 4:30 pm. The Karnataka 1st PUC supplementary exam results 2024 will be unveiled on June 6.