KARNATAKA 2ND PUC RESULT 2024

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 Declared At karresults.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 for Exam 2 is available at karresults.nic.in. The Karnataka Exam 2 or supplementary exam result was released at 3 PM today on karresults.nic.in, scroll down for more details.

Edited By: Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: May 21, 2024, 05:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has announced the Pre-University Certificate (PUC 2) exam 2 results 2024. The Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 was held between April 29 and May 16, and the results were announced today, May 21, 2024. The Karnataka Secondary Exam 2 results are available on the website karresults.nic.in. The Karnataka board Class 12 test 2 was held in two shifts: morning and afternoon. Last year, 3,59,612 girls took the exam, and 3,05,212 of them passed. 3,21,467 boys took Karnataka's 2nd PUC 2023 test, and 2,47,478 passed.

Karnataka PUC exam 1 was held from March 1 to March 22, 2024. Following the release of the Karnataka 2nd PUC results, KSEAB will hold third exams in July. Students should be aware that the Karnataka Board has chosen to remove the notion of additional tests beginning this year to reduce pressure on students. The board issued the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2024 on April 10, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2024: Steps to download here

  • Visit karresults' official website at karresults.nic.in.
  • Click on Karnataka PUC II Supply Result 2024 on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click submit.
  • Your results will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the results and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy for reference.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024; direct link here

The Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary examination took place from April 29 to May 16 at 301 examination centres across the state.

