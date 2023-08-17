Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Result Released At kea.kar.nic.in- Direct Link, Steps To Check Here

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 results. Candidates who have registered for the counselling process can see their results at kea.kar.nic.in.

Candidates can access their seat allocation by entering their registration number. KEA has also issued the cut off, in addition to the seat allocation.

The Karnataka UG NEET medical and dental mock allocation result was released on August 11, 2023, but the names of a few candidates were not listed, thus the examination authorities issued a revised mock allotment on August 12, 2023.



Karnataka UG NEET 2023: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website - kea.kar.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on UGNEET 2023 First Round Allotment List 16/08/2023

3. A new website will open

4. Enter your registration number and other details

5. The seat allotment will be displayed on the page

6. Download the seat allotment and keep a copy

Karnataka UG NEET 2023; direct link to download here

Candidates must now submit their documentation to the colleges to which they have been assigned. Registration for the State NEET Counselling commenced on July 14, 2023 and will end on July 21, 2023. Karnataka NEET UG Counselling is being held for MBBS/BDS admission to 85% state quota seats and 100% seats in state private colleges. MCC is conducting counselling for 15% of the All India Quota (AIQ) seats.