Karnataka PGCET 2023 Registration Ends Today on kea.kar.nic.in- Steps To Apply Here

Karnataka PGCET 2023: The Post Graduate Common Entrance Test registration deadline will be closed by the Karnataka Examinations Authority, or KEA. Originally set to finish on August 18, the deadline was later extended till August 23. Candidates can register for the exam online if they haven't already. The application must be submitted online at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, the official website.

"For admission to MBA/MCA/M.E/M.Tech/M.Arch courses last date is extended up to 23-8-2023-11.59 pm to register for PGCET-2023" the official notification reads. Schedule highlights that the Karnataka PGCET 2023 will be conducted on September 9 and 10. The application fee for general and OBC applicants for each course is Rs. 650. For SC/ST and Category in Karnataka, the application fee is Rs. 500.”

Karnataka PGCET 2023: Steps to apply here

1. Visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on PGCET 2023 application form link

3. Candidates should get themselves registered

4. Post logging in, they should upload the required documents

5. Pay the fee and submit the form

6. Take its printout for future reference

According to the requirements for the exam, candidates for the Karnataka PGCET must possess a bachelor's degree with a minimum of 50% (45% for candidates from reserved categories) in order to be eligible to apply. PGCET 2023 will be held by KEA for admission into graduate programmes provided by more than 178 institutions in Karnataka.