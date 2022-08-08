JEE Advanced 2022 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay commenced the JEE Advanced 2022 registration process today, August 8, 2022. Candidates can apply for Joint Entrance Examination Advanced, JEE Advanced 2022 online through the official site- jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE Advanced 2022 application process begin today at 8 PM and candidates who have secured rank up to 250,000 in JEE Main Result 2022 can apply for the same.

Candidates must notice that the NTA has released the JEE Main Result 2022 today, August 8. Students who appeared in the examination can check their JEE Mains Session 2 result on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Students can also check their JEE Result with the direct link given here

JEE Advanced 2022: Important dates

Commencement of online application process- August 8, 2022

Last date to Apply for JEE Advanced 2022- August 11, 2022

JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card release date- August 23, 202

JEE Advanced 2022 Exam date- August 28, 2022

Here's how to apply for JEE Advanced 2022

Visit the official site of JEE Advanced on jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on JEE Advanced 2022 link that will be availble soon on the home page.

Enter the login credentials and apply for JEE Advanced by filling in the application form.

Payment of application fees and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page of JEE Advanced application form

JEE Advanced admit cards will be available from August 23 and the exam will be conducted on August 28, 2022 in two shifts. The Paper 1 exam will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper 2 will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. JEE Advanced 2022 Full Schedule