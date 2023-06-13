Live | NEET UG Result 2023 (DECLARED): NTA NEET Result OUT- Check Cut Off, Direct Link, Toppers List Here
NEET UG 2023 Live: NEET UG result will likely be declared today. NEET exam was conducted on May 7, 2023 for nearly 21 lakh students, scroll down for all the latest updates.
NEET UG 2023 Live: National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2023 Result soon. According to the latest reports, the NEET UG 2023 Result is likely to be declared today, June 13, 2023 at 4 PM. Once the result is declared, it would be made available for students to check on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.
NEET UG 2023 Result: Exam Date
NEET 2023 was conducted on May 7, 2023 for nearly 21 lakh students. The NEET Exam for Manipur candidates was held on June 6, 2023. The provisional answer keys for both the exams have been shared by NTA and the objection windows have closed.
NEET UG 2023: Toppers List Here
Along with NEET result, NTA will announce names of all India toppers and category-wise cut-off marks and percentile ranks. NTA will mention subject-wise marks, all India ranks and other information on scorecards. Follow this blog for all the latest updates on NEET UG 2023 result date and time.
NEET Result 2023 Live Updates: Counselling Schedule Out?
The details and schedule of counselling will be available on the websites of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education Directorates of States as applicable.
NEET UG 2023 Live Updates: Cut Off
Unreserved, EWS: 720-137 marks (50th percentile)
OBC, SC, ST: 136-107 marks (40th percentile)
UR/EWS & PH: 136-121 (45th percentile)
OBE/SC+PH: 120-107 (40th percentile)
ST+PH: 120-108 (40th percentile)
NEET 2023 Results Live Updates: Kaustav Bauri Is At Third Place With 716 Marks
KAUSTAV BAURI is at the third place with 716 marks out of 720.
NEET UG result 2023 Live Updates: Category Wise Qualified Candidates
OBC: 525194
SC: 153674
ST: 56381
Gen: 312405
EWS: 98322
NTA NEET UG Result 2023 OUT: Toppers list
PRABANJAN J
BORA VARUN CHAKRAVARTH
KAUSTAV BAURI
PRANJAL AGGARWAL
DHRUV ADVAN
SURYA SIDDHARTH N
SHRINIKETH RAVI
SWAYAM SHAKTI TRIPATHY
VARUN S
PARTH KHANDELWAL
NEET 2023 Results Live Updates: Two Candidates Top Exam With Perfect Score
Prabanjan J of Tamil Nadu and Bora Varun Chakravarthi top exam with perfect score.
NEET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: 3508 PwD Category Candidates Qualifies Exam
This year a total of 8037 candidates registered for the examination of which 7819 appeared for the exam and 3508 candidates qualified the NEET UG exam.
NEET UG 2023 Result Declared Live Updates: Check Toppers
20,38,596 candidates appeared in NEET exam this year of which 11,45,976 candidates declared qualified in the NEET UG Result 2023. Bora Varun Chakravarti of Andhra Pradesh and Prabanjan J of Tamil Nadu energed as toppers of NEET Exams 2023.
NEET UG Result OUT Live Updates: Direct Link To Check NTA NEET Scores
NTA has released the NEET UG 2023 results, however the direct link for the NEET NTA Scores is not visible on the official website - nta.nta.nic.in as of now, the DIRECT LINK for NEET Results will be provided here soon.
NEET UG 2023 Result OUT
NEET 2023: Maximum qualifying candidates are from Uttar Pradesh followed by Maharashtra and Rajasthan, says NTA
NEET Result 2023 Declared
Tamil Nadu's Prabanjan J and Andhra Pradesh's Bora Varun Chakravarthi top NEET exam with 99.99 percentile: NTA
NTA NEET Result Live Updates: Manipur Answer Key Out
NTA has issued NEET UG answer key for Manipur aspirants on neet.nta.nic.in. In Manipur, the entrance test was postponed and held on June 6. A total of 8,753 candidates from the state took the medical entrance exam this year.
NEET Result Live Updates: Re-checking Of Answer Sheets
There is no provision for re-checking/re-evaluation of the answer sheets.
NEET UG 2023 Live Updates: Admission Quotas
a. All India quota Government.
b. All India quota Government aided.
c. All India quota Private.
d. State Govt. quota/ Institutional quota.
e. Central Universities/National Institutes.
f. Deemed to be Universities.
g. Management/NRI Quota.
NEET Result 2023 Live Updates: Admission Policies in Private Medical Colleges
Admission to Undergraduate Medical Courses in private medical colleges is subject to the policies set by the Government of India, respective states, and union territories. Discover the admission procedures and guidelines for private medical colleges, including eligibility criteria, reservation policies, and other relevant regulations.
NEET UG Result 2023: Attendance
NEET UG 2023 exam conducted on May 7 recorded 97.7 per cent attendance.
NEET 2023 Result Live Updates: Details With The Results
Result notice:
Attendance in the exam.
Number of qualified candidates.
Category-wise cut-offs.
All India toppers
other details.
NEET UG 2023 Live Updates: Steps To Check Results
- Visit the NTA NEET UG result website at neet.nta.nic.in 2023.
- On the homepage, click on the scorecard link
- Enter your registration number, date of birth and security pin.
- Your results will be displayed on the screen
- Download the NEET UG results 2023 for future reference.
NEET Result 2023 Live: Details Mentioned On NEET Scorecard
- Candidate's roll number
- Application number
- Personal Details (including name, father’s and mother’s name, gender, DOB, nationality, category or sub-category etc.)
- NEET All India Rank
- NEET qualifying status
- NEET AIR for 15% AIQ seats
- NEET cutoff score
- Percentile obtained in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany and Zoology)
- Total marks obtained
- Percentile score
NEET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: Date And Time
NEET Result 2023 is expected to be declared today, June 13, 2023 at 4 PM. As per reports, NTA is ready to declare the NEET UG Result. Once declared, students will be able to check it on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in
NEET 2023 Result Live Updates: Credentials Required To Check Marks
- Application number.
- Date of birth.
NEET 2023 Result Live Updates: Manipur Exam
In Manipur, NEET was not held on May 7. A total of 8,753 candidates of the state wrote the exam on June 6 in 11 cities in various parts of the country, including Imphal. Answer key of June 6 and May 7 exams have been published and objection windows are closed. Next, results will be announced.
NEET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: Expected Cut Off
- General/Unreserved/EWS: 710-124 (50th percentile)
- OBC: 132-98 (40th)
- SC: 120-95 (40th)
- ST: 118-92 (40th)
NEET 2023 Result Live Updates: Here's How To Check Marks
Go to neet.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in.
Open the NEET UG 2023 scorecard download link.
Enter your credentials, login and check results.
NEET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: Passing Marks
NEET UG result 2023 date and time will be announced officially soon. General category candidates need to score 710-124 while reserved category candidates require 132-98 to pass the medical entrance exam.
NEET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: Top 5 Medical Colleges Of India
Rank 1: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi.
Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh.
Rank 3: Christian Medical College, Vellore.
Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore.
Rank 5: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry.
NEET UG 2023 Live Updates: Total Candidates
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) –2023 for 2087449 candidates at 4097 different Centres located in 499 Cities throughout the country including 14 Cities outside India.
NEET UG 2023 Live Updates: Exam Date
NEET UG 2023 exam was conducted on May 7, 2023 at various exam centres across the country.
NEET UG Result 2023 Live Update: All India ranks
Along with NEET results, NTA will also release the list of all India toppers. Candidates will get to know their ranks through scorecards.
Neet.nta.nic.in 2023 Live Updates: Steps To Calculate NEET Score?
- Download NEET UG answer key and OMR sheet from NTA official website -- neet.nta.nic.in.
- Match the answers with the question id in NEET UG answer key and OMR sheet.
- Count the number of correct and incorrect answers in NEET UG 2023.
- For every right answer, add four marks and for every incorrect answer deduct 1 mark.
NEET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: 13 Languages
NEET (UG) 2023 was conducted in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
NTA NEET UG 2023 Live Updates: Login Credentials Required To Check Results
To check NEET UG results, candidates have to use application number, date of birth and login to neet.nta.nic.in.
NEET UG 2023 Result Live Updates: Date And Time
NEET UG 2023 result will likely be declared today, June 13 at 4 PM. However officials are yet to confirm the same. Stay tuned for the latest updates.