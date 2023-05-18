topStoriesenglish2609828
TN SSLC RESULT 2023

Tamil Nadu 10th Board Result 2023 Live Updates: TN 10th Result will be declared TODAY on the official website - tnresults.nic.in, scroll down for direct link to check scorecards and other important details.

Written By  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: May 19, 2023, 10:52 AM IST|Source:

Live | TN 10th Result 2023 (Announced): Tamil Nadu Board SSLC Result Out On tnresults.nic.in, Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here
TN 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations will declare the TN SSLC Result 2023 or Tamil Nadu Board 10th Result 2023 TODAY, May 19. TN SSLC Result 2023 will be declared at 10 am on Friday and students will be able to check the results on the official website - tnresults.nic.in.

TN 10th Result 2023 Direct LINK 

Along with the TN 10th Result 2023, Tamil Nadu Board will also announce the TN HSE Plus 1 results. However, Tamil Nadu Class 11th results will be declared at 2 pm tomorrow. TN 12th Results 2023 were already declared on May 8 and the pass percentage stood at 94.03%.

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Latest & Live Updates On TN 10th Result 2023

 

 

19 May 2023
10:27 AM

tn.dge.nic.in result Live: Tamil Nadu private schools record highest pass percentage

Tamil Nadu private schools recorded the highest pass percentage of 97.38% amongsts schools. 

10:22 AM

TN 10th Result 2023 Live: Girls outshine boys

The pass percentage of girls in Tamil Nadu 10th exams 2023 is 94.66% whereas boys recorded a pass percentage of 88.16%. 

10:17 AM

TN 10th Result Declared Live: Website Crashed

TN SSLC 10th Result 2023 Declared, Website Crashed- Here Is How To Check Scores Via SMS, Digilocker

10:12 AM

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2023: 91.39% pass

The overall pass percentage of Tamil Nadu Class 10 students is 91.39% this year. 

10:06 AM

TN 10th Result 2023 Declared Live

Tamil Nadu class 10th result is out now, Check Direct Link Here

10:04 AM

TN 10th Result 2023 Declared Live

09:32 AM

TN 10th Result 2023 Live Updates

Tamil Nadu 10-th Board Result will be declared on the official website - http://tnresults.nic.in/ in less than 30 minutes from now. Students are advised to check official website or follow Zee News Live Blogs for the Direct Link To Check Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2023  

08:56 AM

TN 10th Result 2023 Live Updates:  Tamil Nadu Board 10th Result Time

The Tamil Nadu 10th Board Result or TN SSLC Result 2023 is expected to be declared on May 19, 2023 at 10 am.Students will be soon able to check their results on the official website - tnresults.nic.in. TN 10th Result 2023 DIRECT LINK will be soon published here.

08:07 AM

TN 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: Official websites To Check Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 

  1. tnresults.nic.in
  2. dge1.tn.nic.in and 
  3. dge2.tn.nic.in
07:54 AM

TN SSLC, HSC+1 results 2023: Around 17 lakh students wait

Around 9 lakh Class 10 and 8 lakh Class 11 students have appeared for board exams in Tamil Nadu this year. Both results will be announced today, May 19, on tnresults.nic.in and other websites. 

00:21 AM

TN 10th Result 2023 Live: How to check result via SMS

  • Open the messaging app on your smartphone.
  • Enter "TN BOARD REGISTRATION NUMBER DATE OF BIRTH" in the field.
  • Send an SMS to 09282232585.
  • The TN SSLC Result 2023 will be sent to your cell phone via SMS.

 

 

00:20 AM

TN Class 10th Result 2023 Live: Total students this year

The Tamil Nadu Class 10 board examination was held in the state from April 6 to 20, 2023, at various test locations. Around 9 lakh applicants took the Class 10 board exams. 

23:44 PM

TN 10th Class Result 2023 Live: Alternate websites to check result

  • tnresults.nic.in
  • dge1.tn.nic.in
  • dge2.nic.in
  • dge.tn.nic.in
22:53 PM

TN 10th Class 2023 Live: Provisional marksheets

Students will be able to obtain their TN SSLC provisional mark sheets from the official website, but they will need to get their authentic mark sheets from their individual schools.

 

18:59 PM

TN Class 10th Result 2023 Live: Login credentials required

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Class 10, HSE, and HSE plus one mark sheets 2023 are now available at apply1.tndge.org for private candidates. To download the Tamil Nadu 10th, 12th, and 11th mark sheet 2023, private students must provide their exam roll number and date of birth.

 

17:27 PM

TN 10th Result 2023 Live: Here's how to check

  • Visit the Tamil Nadu Board official website, tnresults.nic.in 2023.
  • Click on the tnresults.nic.in 10th result 2023 (will be activated at 10 AM on May 19) OR, click on the TN Class 11th result link 2023 (will be activated at 2 PM).
  • Now, key in the exam roll number and date of birth.
  • Submit the hall ticket number, other details.
  • Class 10th mark sheet/ Class 11th mark sheet 2023 will be displayed.
  • Check the qualifying percentage and marks secured.
  • Download it for future reference.
16:41 PM

How To Download Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2023 

Step 1:  Visit the official website - tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link TN SSLC Result 2023

Step 3:  Now entre your registration number and date of birth

Step 4:  Click on "Get Marks" and your TN SSLC Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5:  Download your Tamil Nadu Board Result 2023 and take a printout

16:39 PM

TN SSLC Result 2023 Live Updates

 Tamil Nadu Board 10th Result SSLC Result 2023 will be declared at 10 am on Friday and students will be able to check the results on the official website - tnresults.nic.in.

16:38 PM

TN 10th Result 2023 Live Updates

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations will declare the TN SSLC Result 2023 or Tamil Nadu Board 10th Result 2023 Tomorrow, May 19 at 10 am.

