Live | TN 10th Result 2023 (Announced): Tamil Nadu Board SSLC Result Out On tnresults.nic.in, Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here

TN 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations will declare the TN SSLC Result 2023 or Tamil Nadu Board 10th Result 2023 TODAY, May 19. TN SSLC Result 2023 will be declared at 10 am on Friday and students will be able to check the results on the official website - tnresults.nic.in.

Along with the TN 10th Result 2023, Tamil Nadu Board will also announce the TN HSE Plus 1 results. However, Tamil Nadu Class 11th results will be declared at 2 pm tomorrow. TN 12th Results 2023 were already declared on May 8 and the pass percentage stood at 94.03%.