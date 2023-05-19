topStoriesenglish2610246
TN SSLC RESULT 2023

tnresults.nic.in TN HSE +1 Result 2023 Declared: Tamil Nadu Class 11th Result Announced, Direct Link to Check Scorecard, Pass Percentage Here

TN 11th Result 2023 Declared: Tamil Nadu +1 Result 2023 is now available, scroll down for the direct link to download the TN 11th Result scorecards.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 19, 2023, 02:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau

tnresults.nic.in TN HSE +1 Result 2023 Declared: Tamil Nadu Class 11th Result Announced, Direct Link to Check Scorecard, Pass Percentage Here

TN 10th Result 2023 Declared: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations has declared the Tamil Nadu +1 (11th) Result 2023. Students who appeared for Tamil Nadu Board 11th exams can now check and download their TN 11th Result 2023 on the official website - tnresults.nic.in. Students can download their TN 10th Result 2023 scorecards following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given here

Check live and latest updates on TN 11th Result 2023 

TN SSLC 10th Result: Websites To Check Scorecards

  • tnresults.nic.in
  • dge1.tn.nic.in
  • dge2.tn.nic.in

Here's How To Download TN SSLC 11th Result 2023 

Step 1:  Visit the official website - tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link TN SSLC Result 2023

TN SSLC Class 11th Result Direct Link 

Step 3:  Now entre your registration number and date of birth

Step 4:  Click on "Get Marks" and your TN SSLC Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5:  Download your Tamil Nadu Board Result 2023 and take a printout

Original SSLC and HSE+1 marksheet will be provided to students by their respective schools. The marksheet that will be available on the official website of the TNDGE will be provisional. The DGE will also start the scrutiny and supplementary exam process for SSLC and HSE+1, after announcing TN Class 10, 11 result 2023.

