NIFT 2024 Answer Key Released At exams.nta.ac.in- Check Steps To Download

NIFT 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key for the NIFT 2024 entrance exam. Students who took the exam on February 5 can challenge the answer key on exams.nta.ac.in. The NIFT 2024 result is expected in March, followed by studio test or technology aptitude test (TAT), personal interview (PI), and document verification in April. Seat allotment will take place in May and June.

NIFT 2024 Answer Key: Steps To Download

- Visit exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT.

- Click on the answer key download link.

- Enter your roll number, program name, question booklet number, and date of birth.

- Download the answer key after logging in.

NIFT 2024 Answer Key: Steps To Challenge

- Visit exams.nta.ac.in.

- Click on the 'Answer key for written test' tab.

- Match responses and raise objections online.

- Click 'Click here to submit feedback.'

- Enter roll number, date of birth, program, and question booklet series.

- Click 'Next' and select question number, observation, solution, and justification.

- Provide bank account details for payment refund if the objection is valid.

-Click 'Proceed to payment.'

The NIFT 2024 final answer key will be released after experts review raised objections. No further objections will be accepted against the final answer key. Candidates will need to pay Rs 500 to raise objections, and the process should be completed on time. Additionally, Studio test or Technology Aptitude Test (TAT) and Personal Interview (PI) along with document verification are scheduled for April. The seat allotment process is slated for May and June. Stay updated with the official website for further announcements and information.