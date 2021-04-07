हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pariksha Pe Charcha

LIVE: Distribute your time equally over all the subjects, says PM Modi at 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'

PM Modi will interact with students, teachers and parents during ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021’ via video conferencing, the event will be held at 7 PM.

LIVE: Distribute your time equally over all the subjects, says PM Modi at &#039;Pariksha Pe Charcha&#039;

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, teachers and parents via video conferencing for the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021’ on Wednesday (April 7, 2021), the event will be held at 7 PM in a virtual mode due to restrictions posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this fourth edition of the interaction programme, PM Modi will answer the questions of students and interact with them about how they can beat examination stress.

PM Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' address live updates:

* Prime Minister Narendra Modi advises students to distribute their time equally over all the subjects.

* "Parents must take interest in their children's lives," Prime Minister says. 

* "I am afraid of certain subjects and are unable to read them instead of trying. This is due to my fear of the exams", asks Punya Sunya, a Class 11 Student from Vivekananad Kendra Vidyalaya, Arunachal Pradesh  

* Exams are an opportunity to test ourselves and allow us to perform better in our lives. 

* Prime Minister says that the "parents must take interest in their children's lives".

* Prime Minister Narendra Modi to begin his address shortly

On April 5, PM Modi had tweeted, "A new format, several interesting questions on a wide range of subjects and a memorable discussion with our brave #ExamWarriors, parents and teachers. Watch `Pariksha Pe Charcha` at 7 PM on 7th April...#PPC2021."

On Tuesday, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that nearly lakhs of students will connect with PM Modi and can ask him questions about exam-related stress. "On Wednesday at 7 pm, 32 channels of Swayam Prabha including Doordarshan and various platforms of government will telecast the programme live," he said. 

