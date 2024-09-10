Rajasthan Board Result 2024: RBSE Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Result Released At rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in- Direct Link Here

Rajasthan Board Result 2024: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) has announced the RBSE Class 10 and 12 supplementary results for 2024. Students who appeared for the RBSE 10th or 12th supplementary exams can now check their results on the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, by entering their roll numbers. The results will provide details such as the student's name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total marks, pass/fail status, and overall percentage. Students must secure at least 33% in each subject and aggregate to be promoted to the next class. The RBSE Class 10 supplementary exams were held from August 12 to August 14, 2024. Those who did not pass will have to repeat the academic year and take the exam again in 2025.

Students need to note that the online scorecard is provisional, and they must collect their original mark sheets from their schools. Earlier this year, the board exam results were declared in May, with nearly 20 lakh students appearing for both the Class 10 and 12 exams. Out of the approximately 9 lakh Class 12 students, more than 6 lakh were from the Arts stream, 2.31 lakh from Science, and 27,388 from Commerce.

Rajasthan Board Result 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage, select the link for RBSE 10th or 12th supplementary result.

Enter your roll number on the next page.

The RBSE supplementary result 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

Review the result, download it, and print a copy for future reference.

The Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets display the subject-wise scores achieved by students. It’s important to note that the scorecard provided online is provisional, and students are required to collect the original mark sheet from their respective schools. The scorecard will include details such as the student's name, roll number, date of birth, and marks obtained in each subject.

In 2023, the RBSE Class 12 supplementary exam took place on August 3, with the results announced on September 1. Students who were not satisfied with their initial results had the opportunity to appear in the supplementary exams conducted by the board.