RBSE Board 10th Result 2024: Rajasthan Matric Result To Be OUT Soon At rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in- Check Important Details Here

RBSE Board Result 2024: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, will soon announce the RBSE 10th Result 2024. According to reports the RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2024 is expected in the first week of June 2024, though the official date and time have yet to be confirmed by the board. Once released, students can check and download their Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2024 at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in by entering their registration number and date of birth.

RBSE Class 10th Result 2024: Exam Details

Along with the results, the board will announce the topper's name, overall pass percentage, gender-wise performance, and other key details. The secondary exams were conducted from March 7 to March 30, with over 11 lakh students registering for the Class 10 board exams this year.

RBSE 10th Result 2024: Steps to Check Scores

- Visit the official website-- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

- Click on the 'Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2024' link on the homepage.

- A new page will appear; enter the required details.

- The Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result will be displayed on the screen.

Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result: Check Scores Via SMS

- Open the message app on any mobile phone.

- Type the following message: RAJ10 Roll Number. For example, if your roll number is 86558241, type RAJ10 86558241.

- Send this message to 56263.

- You will receive your result as a reply on the same number.

RBSE Class 10 Result: Past Trends

In 2023, 10,41,373 students appeared for the RBSE Class 10 exams, with 9,42,360 passing. In 2022, 10,36,626 students took the exams, and 8,77,849 passed. The highest number of students appeared in 2021, with 11,52,201 candidates and 9,29,045 passing. These trends indicate a steady increase in the number of students taking and passing the exams, reflecting the board's commitment to maintaining high educational standards.

The results will be announced via a press conference, where officials will also release the names of the toppers, the overall pass percentage, gender-wise performance, and other important details.