RBSE Result 2023: Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result To Be Declared Soon On rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Latest Update

RBSE 10th Result 2023: The Board Of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE), Ajmer will declare the RBSE Board Results 2023 for class 10th on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in soon. As per the latest reports, the BSER is likely to announce the Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2023 by the end of this week, however, the official confirmation regarding the date and time of the declaration of the class 10th results is still awaited.

Here's How To Download RBSE 10th Board Result 2023

Step 1. Visit the official website of RBSE, rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the RBSE 10th Result 2023 link

Step 3. In the newly opened tab, enter login details - roll number, DOB

Step 4: Click on 'Submit' and your RBSE 10th Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your RBSE Board Result 2023 and take a printout for future reference

BSER has already declared the RBSE Class 12th Result 2023 for Science, Arts and Commerce streams on the official website. RBSE Board Result 2023 for classes 5th and 8th have also been declared by the Rajasthan Board.