SAMS Odisha +2 Merit List 2024 Released At samsodisha.gov.in- Here’s How To Check

SAMS Odisha +2 Merit List 2024: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, has released the SAMS Odisha +2 Round 2 Merit List for 2024. Candidates who applied for higher secondary school admission can view the Round 2 merit list on the official website at samsodisha.gov.in.Selected candidates must report to their higher secondary schools and update their admission status between August 7 and 10, 2024. Registered candidates can download their intimation letter from their student login on the official website.

Selected applicants must present the Intimation Letter (or Applicant Copy, if the Intimation Letter is unavailable) to the admission committee at the designated Higher Secondary School on the date and time specified in their intimation letter. The reporting of second-selection applicants and admission updates at higher secondary schools will occur from August 7 to August 10, 2024. The Choice Locking facility for remaining higher options for SPOT admission will open at 11 am on August 12, 2024.

SAMS Odisha +2 Merit List 2024: Here’s how to check

Visit the official SAMS Odisha website at samsodisha.gov.in.

On the homepage, select the link for Higher Secondary +2.

A new page will open; click on the "Know Your Selection Status" link.

Enter the necessary details in the provided fields and click 'Submit'.

The merit list will appear on your screen.

Carefully review the merit list and download the page for your records.

Print a hard copy of the list for future reference.

The reporting for second-selection applicants and admission updates at higher secondary schools will commence on August 7 and continue until August 10. During this period, schools will update the admission data for second-selection applicants and make any necessary corrections on the SAMS e-space.