SAMS Odisha Class 11th Admission 2023 Begins Today At samsodisha.gov.in- Steps To Apply Here

SAMS Odisha Admission 2023: The Odisha Directorate of Higher Secondary Education has begun the online application process for admission to Class 11 (HSE or plus one) for the 2018-19 academic year. Students can submit their forms through the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha portal at samsodisha.gov.in. Candidates who have passed the Matric or Class 10 final exam administered by BSE Odisha or any other recognized board may apply for admission to Plus One via the SAMS Odisha portal.

According to the admissions schedule, the deadline for submitting the online Common Application Form (CAF) is June 20 (11:45 p.m.). The first Class 11 selection list will be released on June 28 at 11:45 a.m.

Selected candidates must report and take admission under the first selection list from June 26 to July 5 (up to 6 p.m.). Students can also opt out of the first round of admission and request a slide-up from June 29 to July 7 (6 p.m.). On July 16, the SAMS Odisha webpage will publish the second merit list.

SAMS Odisha Admission 2023: Steps to apply here

1.Visit the official website - samsodisha.gov.in

2. Click on Higher Secondary School Plus 2 section

3. Select the student login and enter your details once the link is active

4. Upload all the documents and then check before submitting

5. Download the form and keep a copy for future references

Following that, students must report to their assigned university and take admission between July 14 and 17 (up to 6 p.m.). The application cost is Rs 200 for general candidates and Rs 100 for SC and ST applicants. Students can visit the Class 11 entrance page for further information and the whole timetable.