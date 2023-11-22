SBI PO Prelims 2023 Result Released At sbi.co.in- Direct Link, Steps To Check Scores Here

SBI PO Result 2023: The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the results for the Probationary Officer Prelims Exam. The SBI PO Result 2023 was disclosed on November 21 and can be accessed on the official website sbi.co.in. To view their results, candidates need to log in using their 'Roll Number or Registration Number' and 'Date of Birth.' The SBI PO Prelims 2023 exam took place on November 01, 04, and 06, and the results have now been officially declared.

SBI PO Result 2023: Direct Link

SBI PO Prelims Result 2023: Steps To Download

- Visit the official website of the bank - sbi.co.in.

- Find the career tab and click on the Probationary Officers page.

- Click on the SBI PO prelims result link on the page and provide your login credentials in the given space.

- The prelims result will be displayed on your screen.

- Check the marks and download a copy of the result.

The PO Main examination will be conducted online and will consist of objective questions carrying 200 marks, along with descriptive tests for 50 marks. Following the objective test, the descriptive test will be administered, requiring candidates to type their answers on the computer. The recruitment notification for 2000 Probationary Officer (PO) positions by the State Bank of India was published in September 2023. Online applications were accepted from September 7 to 27, 2023. Further details can be found on the official website.

Candidates who have qualified in the preliminary round will proceed to the SBI PO Mains Exam 2023, scheduled for December 05, 2023. The recruitment drive by the State Bank of India aims to fill 2000 vacancies for the position of Probationary Officer (PO).