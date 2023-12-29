SSC Calendar 2024: Delhi Police SI, Grade C,JE, Steno Exam Dates OUT At ssc.nic.in- Check Official Schedule Here

SSC Exam Calendar 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the exam calendar for exams scheduled between May and June 2024. The official schedule, available on ssc.nic.in since December 28, provides important dates for upcoming exams. Notably, the Selection Post Examination, Phase-XII, 2024 Paper I is set for May 6, 7, and 8, 2024. The Grade 'C' Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2023-2024 Paper I is scheduled for May 9. Additionally, the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2024 first paper is slated for May 9, 10, and 13, 2024. Finally, the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2024 Paper I will take place on June 4, 5, and 6, 2024.

SSC Exam Calendar 2024: Steps to download here

Visit ssc.nic.in, the official website of SSC.

On the homepage, locate and click on the link titled "SSC Exam Calendar 2024 for May and June."

A new PDF file will open, displaying the examination dates.

Download the page for your reference.

Print a copy for future use.

Dates for admit card distribution have not yet been disclosed. However, based on prior trends, it is expected to be released 10 days before the exam.