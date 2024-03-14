TS PECET 2024 Application Begins At pecet.tsche.ac.in- Steps To Apply Here

TS PECET 2024: Satavahana University, on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), has posted the notification and application link for the Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET 2024). Interested and qualified individuals may register on the official website - pecet.tsche.ac.in - for the most recent updates. The application form will be accepted online only. The exam fee is Rs.900 for others and Rs.500 for SC/ST. According to the timetable, the deadline for submitting an online registration with a late cost of Rs.500 is May 25, and with a late fee of Rs.2000 is May 31. The Physical and Skill Tests at Satavahana University Karimnagar will take place from May 19 to 13, 2024. Each event in the Physical Efficiency Test is worth a maximum of 100 points, as is each event in the Skill Test

TS PECET 2024: Steps to apply here

1. Visit the official website: pecet.tsche.ac.in.

2. From the homepage, click the application link.

3. Submit the credentials and pay the cost.

4. Upload all required paperwork.

5. Submit the form and download.

6. Take a printout for future reference.

"After submission of ONLINE APPLICATION, if any corrections are to be incorporated, candidate can login to the website with his details and modify the information. If candidate wants to change the information which is not allowed on the website, candidate has to send email to educationtest2024@gmail.com contact TS PECET-2024 office. Hence, candidates are requested to fill the online application form carefully." reads the official notice.