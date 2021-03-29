UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Apply for over 5,000 vacancies for various posts, check details

Child Development Services and Nutrition Department of Uttar Pradesh Government are seeking applications for the posts of Anganwadi servant, Mini Anganwadi servant and Anganwadi assistant under UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 for several districts.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts by visiting the official website of BKSEPV – balvikasup.gov.in.

Interested candidates can directly apply for these posts in the prescribed format as well as check the official notification through the official website.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 5,300 vacancies in anganwadi centres of Uttar Pradesh.

In UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2021, eligible male and female candidates can apply within 21 days from the date of issuing of advertisement. The recruitment drive in UP anganwadis is being held after nearly 10 years.

Last date to apply:

18 April, 2021

Vacancy:

Total Vacancies for UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 – 5,300

Posts:

Anganwadi Worker

Mini Anganwadi Worker

Anganwadi Helper

Educational Qualification:

Anganwadi maid and mini Anganwadi maid – Candidates should have passed High School (Class 12th)

Anganwadi Sahayika – Candidates should have passed Class 5th

Age limit:

The age of the candidates should be between 21 and 45 years.

Selection process:

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit.

