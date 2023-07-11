UPSC 2023: Submit DAF-I For Mains By July 19, Visit upsconline.nic.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) on June 12. It has now released the Detailed Application Form, or DAF-I, for the qualified candidates to fill and get admission into the CSE Mains, which will be held on September 15. The applicants can fill out the application form by visiting the official website of UPSC at https://upsconline.nic.in/. The last date to fill out the application form is July 19. Candidates are requested to fill out DAF-I before the deadline to avoid any hassle.

UPSC CSE Mains Exam 2023: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC — https://upsconline.nic.in/.



Step 2: Access the application portal with your registered mail ID and password from the previous form. You can generate a new One-Time Registration (OTR) as well.

Step 3: Fill out the application form with the necessary details.

Step 4: Upload the documents.

Step 5: Pay the application fee.

Step 6: Check and download the application form.

If the candidate qualifies for the prelim exam and fails to fill the DAF-I before the deadline, they will not be allowed to sit for the CSE Mains exam. Before the interview, the applicants will have to fill out another DAF in which they will need to specify the post they are aspiring for.

UPSC Mains examination will consist of a written examination and an interview. The marks obtained in both will form the basis of the candidate’s ranking in the CSE exam. The first part of the Mains will contain nine papers. The interview round will carry 275 marks.

The time-table of the examination will be released 3-4 weeks before the commencement of UPSC CSE Mains 2023. If there are any changes in the postal address or contact number after filling out the DAF I, the candidate can notify UPSC about it.

UPSC CSE Prelims examination took place on March 28 across the country. Approximately 13 lakh students appeared for the exam out of which only 14,624 got selected for the Mains exam.