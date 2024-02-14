UPSC CSE 2024 Registration Begins At upsc.gov.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

UPSC CSE 2024: The UPSC Notification PDF for Prelims was released today, February 14, 2024. Interested candidates can get the notification from the official website, upsc.gov.in, and those who are eligible can apply through the official website, upsconline.nic.in. According to the notice, the deadline to apply for the UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2024 is March 5. To be eligible for the exam, candidates must be at least 21 years old and no older than 32. The upper age limit is relaxed for applicants in the reserved category.

The examination is planned for May 26. The preliminary test will include two papers: General Studies I and General Studies II (CSAT).

UPSC Notification 2024: Steps to apply here

1. Go to the official website: upsc.gov.in.

2. Choose the OTR option on the homepage.

3. Register as a new user and fill out the form.

4. Upload and submit the relevant documentation.

5. Download and save a copy for future reference.

UPSC 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the examination must meet all qualifying requirements. Admission to all levels of the test is temporary and contingent on meeting qualifying requirements. The issuance of an e-Admit Card does not guarantee that the candidate's candidature has been cleared by the Commission. After qualifying for the interview/personality test, the Commission verifies the candidate's eligibility requirements using original papers.

UPSC will conduct the Civil Services Exam in three stages: preliminary, mains, and personality test round. Those who clear all rounds will be appointed to crucial government level positions in Indian Administrative Services (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Revenue Services (IRS), among other services.