upsc.gov.in, UPSC Prelims Result 2023 Released on upsc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard Here

UPSC Prelims Result 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the results for the UPSC Civil Services 2023 exam today. Those who took the test can view the results at upsc.gov.in. According to the results statistics, 14616 participants passed the preliminary exam. Candidates must acknowledge that their candidature is provisional.

All of these candidates must reapply in the Detailed Application Form-l (DAF-1) for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023, in compliance with the examination's rules. Dates and crucial guidelines for completing the DAF-I and submitting it will be published as soon as possible on the Commission's website.

UPSC Prelims 2023: Here's how to download scorecard

1. Go to the official website - upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on the link "Written Result - Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023".

3. The result pdf will be displayed on the homepage.

4. With the help of your hall ticket check your roll number.

5. Download the result and keep a copy for future reference

After the entire Civil Services Examination, 2023 procedure has been completed, i.e. after the announcement of the final result, the UPSC Prelims cut-off and answer keys will be released.

The 2023 UPSC Prelims test took place on May 18. Candidates can contact the Union Public Service Commission Facilitation Counter at its offices in Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi if they have any questions