UPSSSC PET Final Answer Key 2023 OUT, Result Soon At upsssc.gov.in- Check Steps To Download

UPSSSC PET 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the final answer key for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2023. Aspirants can access the UPSSC PET 2023 final answer key on the official website, upsssc.gov.in. Valid objections were considered in preparing the final key. The PET was conducted on October 28 and October 29 in two shifts across 35 districts in Uttar Pradesh.

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2023: Direct Link

Candidates should be aware that the PET score/certificate remains valid for one year from the issuance date, enabling domicile candidates to apply for government jobs in the state. With the final answer key available, the UPSSSC PET 2023 result is anticipated soon. To check the result, candidates can use their login credentials, including registration number and date of birth.

UPSSSC PET Final Answer Key 2023: Steps To Download

- Visit the official website, upsssc.gov.in

- On the homepage, click on the notification for PET 2023 revised answer key

- The PET 2023 final answer key PDF will appear on screen

- Calculate your marks using the revised answer key.

- Download and take a printout for further references.

Utilizing the UPSSSC PET final answer keys 2023, candidates can estimate their scores. The preliminary answer key was released on November 6, and objections were accepted until November 15, 2023.

Qualifying the UP PET is essential for joining Group C recruitment in UP. Successful prelims candidates proceed to the main examination. Those clearing both stages undergo interviews and document verification, leading to the final selection process.