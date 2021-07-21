हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
WBBSE 12th Madhyamik Results

WBBSE Madhyamik Class 12th Result to be declared soon: Check wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in

The West Bengal Class 12th Result 2021 date and time has been confirmed by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, WBCHSE. The West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik results will be declared on Thursday, July 22 at 4 pm., as per reports.

WBBSE Madhyamik Class 12th Result to be declared soon: Check wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in
Image used for representational purpose

The West Bengal Class 12th Result 2021 date and time has been confirmed by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, WBCHSE. The West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik results will be declared on Thursday, July 22 at 4 pm., as per reports.

nearly 10 lakh students are eagerly waiting for the WB 12th Result 2021. All the candidates can log into official websites -- wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.nic.in to check WB 12th Result 2021 or WB Uccha Madhyamik result and to download score card online.

WB 12th Result 2021 Results: How to check WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik results

* Visit any one of the official website – wbresults.nic.in or wbbse.wb.gov.in
* Click on the result screen on the home page
* Fill in registration number/Roll number
* Result will appear on the screen take a printout for future referrence

Last year, the West Bengal HS results were declared on July 17 and a total 6.8 lakh students cleared the exam. The overall pass percentage for WBCHSE 12th Exams 2020 was 90.13 percent for students.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
WBBSE 12th Madhyamik ResultsWest Bengal board examsclass 12 board results
Next
Story

'Why should Navjot Singh Sidhu apologise to Chief Minister Amarinder Singh?'

Must Watch

PT10M48S

How is the condition of the country in monsoon?