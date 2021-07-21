WBBSE Madhyamik Class 12th Result to be declared soon: Check wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in

The West Bengal Class 12th Result 2021 date and time has been confirmed by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, WBCHSE. The West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik results will be declared on Thursday, July 22 at 4 pm., as per reports.

nearly 10 lakh students are eagerly waiting for the WB 12th Result 2021. All the candidates can log into official websites -- wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.nic.in to check WB 12th Result 2021 or WB Uccha Madhyamik result and to download score card online.

WB 12th Result 2021 Results: How to check WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik results

* Visit any one of the official website – wbresults.nic.in or wbbse.wb.gov.in

* Click on the result screen on the home page

* Fill in registration number/Roll number

* Result will appear on the screen take a printout for future referrence

Last year, the West Bengal HS results were declared on July 17 and a total 6.8 lakh students cleared the exam. The overall pass percentage for WBCHSE 12th Exams 2020 was 90.13 percent for students.