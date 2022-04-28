Since the settling in of a sweltering summer, multiple incidents of electric scooters going up in smoke are being reported from various parts of India. So far, four such incidents have already been reported, out of which three have been reported from down south, incidentally the hottest part of India. It is common for battery-operated devices to get overheated during peak summers.

Take for instance your mobile phones, they also get heated either while being charged or being used for longer durations. Interestingly, like e-scooters, smartphones also run on Lithium-ion batteries! The only difference is your mobile phones are safely stored in your pocket away from direct sunlight, whereas an electric scooter has to face extreme heat conditions, dust, bad road conditions and at times rough handling by its rider.

Readers must note that lithium-ion batteries are the heart of electric scooters, and must be taken care of likely. Good maintenance of a lithium-ion battery can extend the life span of your electric scooters. Moreover, lead-acid batteries are old technology, cover more space, and have high density, leading to a high number of fire explosions in e-scooters.

The Indian government also agrees that there is no better substitute for Lithium-ion batteries consisting of A-Grade cells; these cells are of high quality, increases the life of a vehicle as they are safe to use, and provide good mileage, as compared to the B-Grade and C-Grade cell batteries. Lithium-Ion batteries are the most reliable option available today in the expanding EV industry and by taking a few simple precautions the consumers can safeguard their electric scooters from the risk of fire incidences.

Reasons why your electric scooter may catch fire

Extreme Temperatures - The outside temperature is on peak nowadays, which can be the prominent reason why the electric scooters are catching fire. The extreme temperature makes the batteries to overheat which leads to fire incidents.

BMS (Battery Management system) - Even though most electric scooter manufacturers have now been doing R&D to address the fire issue at the BMS (Battery Management System) level including resolving inadequate battery storage systems leading to overcharging, over-discharging, overheating, cell unbalancing, thermal runaways, etc. which are the prime reasons behind fires in electric two-wheelers.

Faulty Charging – Using incorrect charger can set ablaze with incorrect amount of electricity.

Accidental Damage – Even if maintained well, the batteries getting damaged in an accident or any sort of physical damage caused to the electric scooter may lead cell ruptures that can cause an ignition.

Tips & Tricks to save your electric scooter from a battery fire

Do not charge the battery immediately after use. Make sure you give the battery time to cool down for at least 30 to 40 minutes before and after charging.

The battery should be charged by the OEM-supplied genuine charger only and not by any substitute or locally manufactured charger.

In case of any damage to the battery casing or water intrusion, contact your dealer. Keep the battery and charger away from corrosive or flammable substances, heat, and fire sources.

The most basic precaution is to park your scooter in a shaded area and not under direct sunlight for long durations.

The battery and charger should be unplugged when not charging and stored in a clean, dry, and ventilated place.

If these tips are considered and followed by every e-scooter consumer, then in the future e-scooters catching fire will be a rare occurrence.

This article is authored by Ankit Agarwal, Managing Director of Wroley E India Pvt. Ltd. All views are personal.