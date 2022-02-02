Hoverpro launches foldable electric scooters in India, details here

Hoverpro, an electric scooter brand has launched a line of foldable electric scooters for buyers for short rides while setting an example of environmental responsibility as the world strives to address climate change.

As per the company, with Hoverpro's foldable electric scooters, you're getting a fun and exciting ride with maximum efficiency and minimal discomfort. In addition to being lightweight and portable, the X1 Foldable Electric Scooters can be easily manoeuvred across stairways and pavements.

Having a magnesium-aluminium alloy body, it is a reliable ride that lets you carry luggage as well. With its 350W motors and powerful 1.1W headlights, the electric scooter can be used at night as well, thanks to a viewing range of 6 meters. Buyers get to choose from a range of colour schemes that add to the aesthetic value of the scooter.

Speaking about their latest launch, Hoverpro founder Bhavya Malik remarked, “We are delighted to introduce foldable electric scooters (for adults) in the Indian market. Our goal has always been customer satisfaction, which reflects through our customer support policies. Our team will be always available to support riders over the phone and via email."

The company, Hoverpro, specializes in hover boards. The company was founded in 2014 and has sold over 10,000 hover boards for over five years

