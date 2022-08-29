Mahindra Zor Grand Cargo electric three-wheeler launched in India

Mahindra Electric Mobility launched its all-new Zor Grand Cargo electric three-wheeler in India today at Rs 3.60 lakh (ex-showroom) Bengaluru. The Zor Grand electric three-wheeler drives in with the advanced Li-ion battery technology, ensuring a charging time of less than four hours along with an enhanced battery range of more than 100 km per charge. The new Zor Grand Cargo Electric further has a power of 12 kW ensuring an enhanced driving experience. It has gradeability of 11.5 degrees and 50 Nm torque power to make pickup, acceleration, and climbing slopes with load easier. The Zor Grand Cargo electric is clutch-free and gearless.

The Zor Grand Cargo electric three-wheeler has a 6 feet loading tray and OE-fitted 140/170 Cu.feet delivery box. For easy loading and off-loading, the three-wheeler EV has a 3-side opening cargo tray. It has a strong metal body, a weatherproof design with cabin doors, and comes in trendy colours.

The technologically advanced Zor Grand comes with the NEMO-connected vehicle platform for fleet management & better operational efficiency, as well as an all-digital instrument cluster that shows State of Charge (SoC), range, speedometer, battery health indicator, and the tell-tale lights. The vehicle comes with a 5 years/1,50,000 kilometer battery warranty. Mahindra Electric further offers a vehicle warranty of 3 years/80,000km. Mahindra currently has over 12,000 bookings of the Zor Grand electric vehicle.

Suman Mishra, CEO of Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited said, “The last mile delivery and logistics segment has seen a need for premium and high-quality electric vehicles to enable reliable and cost-effective cargo transportation. We are excited to launch our all-new Zor Grand to effectively address these demands. It offers a power-packed performance and enables us and our stakeholders to meet their sustainability goals.”

Customers can save up to Rs 6 lakh in ownership costs in 5 years compared with Diesel and up to Rs 3 lakh as compared with CNG cargo 3-wheelers.