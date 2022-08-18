NewsElectric Vehicles
TATA MOTORS

Tata Motors bags order for 921 electric buses from BMTC under CESL tender

Tata Motors receives an order for 921 electric buses from BMTC after Delhi Transport Corporation and West Bengal Transport Corporation, reports PTI. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Pallavi Mehra|Last Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 03:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Tata Motors bags order for 921 electric buses from BMTC
  • Tata Motors will supply, operate and maintain 12-metre electric buses for a period of 12 years
  • Tata Motors earlier received orders from DTC and WBTC

Trending Photos

Tata Motors bags order for 921 electric buses from BMTC under CESL tender

After receiving orders for electric buses from Delhi Transport Corporation and West Bengal Transport Corporation, Tata Motors has now bagged an order of 921 electric buses from Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC). Under the larger tender by Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), Tata Motors will supply, operate and maintain 12-metre electric buses for a period of 12 years, as per the contract.

"Tata Starbus is an indigenously developed vehicle with superior design and best-in-class features designed for sustainable and comfortable travel," a company statement said on Thursday. BMTC Managing Director G Sathyavathi, was quoted as saying: “This order is paramount for Bengaluru's growing need for clean, sustainable urban mass mobility.”

CESL MD and CEO Mahua Acharya, noted that the BMTC has placed its order for electric buses under the 'Grand Challenge of CESL.' Tata Motors has already received orders for 1,500 electric buses from Delhi Transport Corporation and 1,180 electric buses from West Bengal Transport Corporation, in the last 30 days.

Also read: India’s first electric double-decker bus reaches Mumbai, joins BEST fleet: Watch Video

The project entails procurement of four categories of e-buses, including 12-meter Low-Floor AC, 12-meter Standard-Floor Non-AC, 9-meter Standard-Floor AC and 9-meter Standard-Floor Non-AC buses. CESL will oversee the project to ensure seamless deployment as part of its programme management agreement with TML.

(With inputs from PTI)

Live Tv

Tata Motorselectric busesBengalurupublic transport

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What is Government's One Nation One Charger strategy?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the obesity plate of children
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Jaishankar's 'Nation First' Policy
DNA Video
DNA: How many tainted ministers are there in the new government of Bihar?
DNA Video
DNA: Centre vs Delhi government on Rohingya issue
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Kartik Kumar becomes 'Un-Law Minister' of Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How Swastika got linked to Hitler?
DNA Video
DNA: Europe faces worst drought in 500 years
DNA Video
DNA: Why is 'Tipu Sultan' army jealous of Veer Savarkar?