Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL), one of China's leading automotive lithium-ion battery producers has revealed a new battery, which will aid battery electric vehicles with a driving range of more than 1,000 kilometres on a full charge. Dubbed Qilin, the third-generation of CTP (cell-to-pack) technology, the CTP 3.0 battery pack is claimed to have a volume utitlistaiton efficiency of around 72 per cent. Also, the battery pack features an energy density of 255 Wh/kg for ternary battery systems. Hence offering the highest-ever integration level in the world as per CATL.

The battery is named after a legendary creature named `Qilin` in Chinese mythology, reports Xinhua news agency.

Qilin batteries are expected to go into mass production and arrive on the market in 2023, according to CATL.

By directly integrating cells into packs without modules, CTP technology improves system energy density, simplifies manufacturing and helps reduce costs. Besides, the CTP 3.0 battery features improvements in service life, safety, charging speeds and low-temperature performance.

The product`s full-life-cycle reliability and resistance to shock and vibration are improved by the integrated energy unit, which is composed of the cell and a multifunctional elastic interlayer.

The battery boasts thermal stability and safety, and is therefore compatible with materials of higher energy density in product upgrades.

In extreme circumstances, the cell can be cooled rapidly, thus preventing abnormal thermal conduction between cells. Meanwhile, charging takes just 10 minutes in fast mode.

(With inputs from IANS)